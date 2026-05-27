Soybeans See Late Pressure to Close Wednesday Mixed

Soybeans saw late Wednesday weakness, with contracts closing 1 ¼ lower to 1 ¾ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 1/4 cents at $11.27. Soymeal futures was up 20 cents to $2.30, with Soy Oil futures 4 to 90 points higher on Wednesday.

Export Sales data will be out on Friday, due to the Monday holiday.

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The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 79% planted by May 24, still well above the 68% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 49% vs. 40% on average. Just MI and OH were reported to lag behind their average planting pace, with WI behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will start next week.

Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s May soybean exports at 15.9 MMT, a drop of 0.2 MMT from last week’s estimate. May soybean exports from Brazil last year were at 14.09 MMT

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.85 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $11.24 1/1, down 1/4 cent,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.84 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.81 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.18, up 1 1/2 cents,

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