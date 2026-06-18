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Soybeans Retreat into the 3-Day Weekend

June 18, 2026 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted losses of 6 ½ to 9 ¼ cents across the board on Thursday, with July holding for a 9 ¼ cent gain this week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 8 1/2 cents at $10.71 ½. Soymeal futures were down $1.20 to $3.50, with July unchanged from last Friday’s close. Soy Oil futures fell another 109 to 185 points, as July fell 459 points. The market and government will take Friday off in observance of Juneteenth, with a normal open on Sunday night.

USDA reported a couple more private export sales of 132,000 MT to China and 120,000 MT to unknown for 2026/27 this morning. That follows the 372,000 MT (60,000/312,000 MT old/new) from Wednesday morning.

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Export Sales data was updated this morning, with a total of 424,869 MT of old cop beans booked in the week of 6/11. That was a 12-week high, but still 11.71% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top buyer of 177,800 MT, with 53,600 MT sold to Japan. New crop sales were tallied at 304,083 MT, the largest sales total for 2026/27 so far for the marketing year. Unknown destinations was the largest buyer of 264,000 MT, with 24,000 MT sold to Mexico. 

Soybean meal sales were pegged at 404,114 MT, which was in the middle of the trade looking for between 200,000 and 650,000 MT. Of that 283,931 MT was for the current marketing year, with 120,183 MT for the next marketing year. Bean oil bookings were reported at 2,231 MT, vs. the trade expecting between net cancellations of 2,000 MT and sales of 20,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.22 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.71 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.28 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.42 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.77, down 6 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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