News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Rallying to Begin Week

July 22, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans started out the overnight session stronger and are continuing that trend with 9 to 15 cent gains this morning. Futures settled 1 ¼ to 7 ¼ lower on Friday, with the inverse, aka backwardation, continuing to expand on good crusher demand for nearby beans and big expectations for 2024/25 global production. Preliminary open interest showed light new selling, rising 752 contracts for the day.  Soymeal futures finished the day $.40 to $4.00 per ton lower. Soy Oil futures saw nearby August with a plus sign (+11) but the rest of the most active months were 5 to 36 lower. 

Safras & Mercado expects the Brazilian soybean crop to be 151.5 MMT this year, with a forward looking projection for the 2024/25 crop at a record large 171.5 MMT.

CFTC showed the commercial sector adding 20,369 contracts to their net long in the week ending July 16.  Managed money spec funds were on the other side of those trades, expanding their net short 13,145 contracts during the week to -185,750 contracts. 

Aug 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.97 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 9 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.71 3/8, down 4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.36, down 7 cents, currently up 15 cents

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51, down 7 cents, currently up 15 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.87, down 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.