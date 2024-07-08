Soybeans Pulled Lower on Monday Morning

Soybeans are posting 14 to 19 cent lower trade on Monday morning, after holding decent gains on Friday. Contracts were up 8 to 12 cents across most months. Preliminary open interest rose 8,373 contracts, suggesting some net new buying interest. Soymeal was up $7.10/ton in the August contract with July $16.50 higher. Soy Oil continued to climb, with contracts up 91 to 102 points on Friday.

There have still been zero deliveries against July soy meal or July soybeans. July BO deliveries dropped to only 23 contracts over the weekend. July grain futures expire on Friday.

USDA reported weekly soybean Export Sales were 228,379 MT during the week that ended on June 27. That was a 4-week low and on the bottom end of the 200,000 to 600,000 MT range of 23/24 estimates. China was the buyer of 66,500 MT, with the Netherlands purchasing 58,500 MT. New crop bookings were tallied at the second largest this marketing year of just 150,310 MT in that week. That edged out the top end of the estimated 50,000 and 150,000 MT range, with 120,000 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Soy meal sales were in the middle of the 100,000 to 850,000 MT expectations at 501,518 MT. Sales for the current marketing year were 212,946 MT, with 288,572 MT for the next MY as 228,000 MT was previously reported to the Philippines. Soy oil sales for the 23/24 marketing year were 16,473 MT, with 24/25 bookings at net reductions of 4,778 MT.

Soybean exports out of Brazil totaled 13.947 MMT in June according to data released from the trade ministry on Thursday. That was 1.47% larger than the same month in 2023 and an increase from the May total. Argentina reports that soybean harvest is completed, and the BAGE has their production number st 50.5 MMT, inline with the 50 MMT June WASDE number.

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.88 1/2, up 12 cents, currently down 14 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.29 1/1, up 9 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $11.66 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 14 3/4 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.29 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 19 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.73 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.