Stocks

Soybeans Posting Tuesday Losses

May 26, 2026 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with Tuesday losses of 6 to 9 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 8 1/2 cents at $11.24 3/4. Soymeal futures are showing $1.80 to $2.50 losses, with Soy Oil futures 7 to 15 points higher.

Tuesday morning’s Export Inspections report showed soybean shipments of 571,620 MT (21 mbu) in the week of 5/21. That was more than double the same week last year and slightly above the previous week. China was the largest destination of 137,310 M, with 110,059 MT shipped to Egypt and 75,442 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 35.135 MMT (1.29 bbu) of soybeans shipped since September 1, which is 20.8% below the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

NASS will release their Crop Progress data after the close this afternoon, with traders looking for 82% of the US soybean crop planted as of Sunday.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday showed spec funds trimming back their net long position by 7,011 contracts in soybean futures and options as of Tuesday, taking it to 207,804 contracts.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.87 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.24 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.86 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.81, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.19 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.