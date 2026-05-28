Stocks

Soybeans Posting Thursday Strength

May 28, 2026 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are posting midday gains of 7 to 10 cents on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 7 1/2 cents at $11.32 1/2. Soymeal futures was up $3.20 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 88 to 97 points higher.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data will be out on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Trades are looking for old crop bean sales to be between 300,000 and 550,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 0-150,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.32 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.94, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.91 1/2, up 10 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.27 0/1, up 9 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.