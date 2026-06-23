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Soybeans Posting Mixed Trade at Midday

June 23, 2026 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are mixed at midday, with front months down 1 to 3 cents and new contracts up 1 to 2 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.68 ½. Soymeal futures are down $1.30, with Soy Oil futures back up 115 to 147 points.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed soybean shipments of just 241,045 MT (8.86 mbu) in the week of 6/18. That was up 54.8% from the week prior but 54.8% below the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 72,877 MT, with 69,508 MT shipped to China and 27,399 MT to Indonesia. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 36.848 MMT (1.354 bbu) of soybeans, which is 19.3.01% below the same period last year. 

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The NOAA 7-day forecast shows portions of eastern NE, IA, northern IL/IN, and OH with limited precip in the next week. The Dakotas through KS are seen with 1 to 2 inch totals, as well as the southern portions of the ECB, with MO seen with heavier totals.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.20, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.68 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.26 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.44 3/4, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.78 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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