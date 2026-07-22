Soybeans Posting Midweek Gains

Soybeans are posting strength on Tuesday, with contracts 12 to 13 cents higher in the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 13 ¼ cents at $11.84. Soymeal futures are $5.50 to $6.20 higher, with Soy Oil futures rallying 100 to 110 points.
Weekly Export Sales data from USDA is expected to show net cancellations of 200,000 MT to sales of 400,000 MT in the week of 7/16. Sales for 2026/27 are seen between 1-1.8 MMT. Meal sales are estimated to total 100,000 to 575,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 10,000 MT.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of NE, KS, and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the drier side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.
ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports during July at 13.5 MMT, a 0.26 MMT decline from the week prior’s estimate.
Aug 26 Soybeans are at $12.31 3/4, up 12 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $11.97 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,
Sep 26 Soybeans are at $12.23 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,
Nov 26 Soybeans are at $12.35 3/4, up 13 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $11.76 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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