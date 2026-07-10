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Soybeans Posting Friday Rally as USDA Shows Better Than Expected Data

July 10, 2026 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 13 ½ cent gains across most contracts at midday, following a friendlier USDA report.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 13 1/4 cents at $11.44 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.00 to $6.30 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 70 to 85 points higher. There were no deliveries against July soy meal, with 11 issued for bean oil.

USDA reported another private export sale of 264,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to China this morning via the daily flash sales system.

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WASDE data from today showed a 10 mbu drop to 2025/26 US soybean stocks to 330 mbu on a 10 mbu increase to exports. New crop stocks were steady at 310 mbu, as there was a 30  mbu increase in exports to offset the 40 mbu increase in production due to more acres. 

On the world side, South America production for 2025/26 was left alone. New crop world carryout was down 0.71 MMT to 124.17 MMT, as there was a 0.19 MMT smaller carryover from 2025/26, with Brazilian exports raised by 0.5 MMT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.84 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.44 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.92, up 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.25 1/2, up 10 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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