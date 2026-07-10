Soybeans Posting Friday Rally as USDA Shows Better Than Expected Data

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 13 ½ cent gains across most contracts at midday, following a friendlier USDA report. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 13 1/4 cents at $11.44 1/4. Soymeal futures are $5.00 to $6.30 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 70 to 85 points higher. There were no deliveries against July soy meal, with 11 issued for bean oil.

USDA reported another private export sale of 264,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to China this morning via the daily flash sales system.

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WASDE data from today showed a 10 mbu drop to 2025/26 US soybean stocks to 330 mbu on a 10 mbu increase to exports. New crop stocks were steady at 310 mbu, as there was a 30 mbu increase in exports to offset the 40 mbu increase in production due to more acres.

On the world side, South America production for 2025/26 was left alone. New crop world carryout was down 0.71 MMT to 124.17 MMT, as there was a 0.19 MMT smaller carryover from 2025/26, with Brazilian exports raised by 0.5 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.84 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.44 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.91 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.92, up 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.25 1/2, up 10 cents,

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