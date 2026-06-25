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Soybeans Leading the Rally at Thursday’s Midday

June 25, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are up 12 to 17 cents in most contracts on Thursday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 13 1/4 cents at $10.72 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $2.40 to $2.70 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back up 55 to 70 points. 

Precip heading into July is limited in portions of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt according to the NOAA 7-day QPF. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are seen in much of the ECB. 

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Export Sales data from this morning indicated 455,405 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week of June 18, on the high side of estimate of between 100,000 to 500,000 MT. That was a 12 week high for old crop business and 13.02% larger than the same week last year. Sales for the new crop marketing year in the week ending were tallied at 902,159 MT, which fell between 0.45 to 1 MMT estimates. That was a marketing year high and well above the same week last year. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at just 182,260 MT, falling short of the estimated range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil booking were pegged at 852 MT, within the expected 0 to 13,000 MT.

The world soybean production estimate from the International Grains Council was left unchanged at 442 MMT for 2026/27, with stocks left at 76 MMT. Stocks for 2025/26 were up 1 MMT to 79 MMT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.21 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.72 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.30 3/4, up 14 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.51 3/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.86 1/4, up 17 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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