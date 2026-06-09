Soybeans Holding Steady on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans are showing fractionally mixed trade so far on Tuesday morning. Futures saw lower trade for much of Monday, with contracts fractionally to 5 ¾ cents in the red. Open interest was down 7,185 contracts, with July down 20,120 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 3/4 cents at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $5.80 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 44 points higher to 24 points lower.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans was reported to unknown destinations by the USDA on Monday morning, all for 2026/27.

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The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 92% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 4% from normal, with 79% emerged and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 367.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 398,186 MT (14.63 mbu) during the week ending on June 4. That was down 21.2% from the week prior and 28.8% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 118,598 MT, with 68,085 MT headed to China and 63,603 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 36.06 MMT (1.324 bbu) since September 1, which is now 20.3% below the same period last year.

Chinese soybean imports totaled 11.79 MMT in May, which was a 15.3% decline from the same month last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.15 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.21 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.35 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $10.70 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

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