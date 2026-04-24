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Soybeans Holding Steady on Friday

April 24, 2026 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with front months up 2 to 3 cents, as deferred contracts are showing fractional losses. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 1/2 cents at $11.00 3/4. Soymeal futures are $1.50 to $2.60, with Soy Oil futures up 25 to 35 points. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday has total soybean commitments at 38.52 MMT, an 18% decline from the same week last year. That was also 92% of the USDA export number and 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average. 

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May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.61 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.00 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.77, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.54 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.93 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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