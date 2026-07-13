Soybeans Hold onto Monday Gains at the Close

Soybeans closed with Monday gains of 4 to 5 ½ vents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up a nickel at $11.50 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $3.20 to $6.30, with Soy Oil futures 148 to 236 points higher.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning for 2026/27.

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Crop Progress data from NASS showed 50% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/12, up 6% from normal, with 19% setting pods and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% at 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index improving 2 to 367.

Updated forecasts from the NOAA 7-day QPF shows little to no precipitation for an area ranging from the Dakotas, south through KS, as well as parts of MN, IA, IL, and MO, with trace totals in OH and IN.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 418,592 MT (15.38 mbu) in the week of 7/9. That was down 22.8% from the week prior but more than double the same week last year. Egypt was the largest destination of 108,548 MT, with 88,239 MT shipped to Mexico and 65,869 MT headed to China. The marketing year total is now 38.29 MMT (1.407 bbu) of shipments, which is now 17.6% below the same period last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $12.02, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.50 3/4, up 5 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.96 3/4, up 5 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.94 3/4, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.29 3/4, up 4 cents,

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