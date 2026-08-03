Soybeans On the Higher Side at Midday

Soybeans are posting 1 to 5 1/4 cents gains across the front months on Monday, as products push higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 6 3/4 cents at $11.48. Soymeal futures are up 20 cents to $1, with Soy Oil 60 to 110 points higher. There were 50 deliveries against August soybeans issued on Friday night, all by the Bunge house account. August bean oil had 627 deliveries issued.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 343,941 MT (12.64 mbu) during the week ending on July 30. That was 6% below the week prior and 45.3% shy of the same week last year. Indonesia was the top destination of 78,702 MT, with 74,245 MT headed to Mexico and 58,129 MT to Germany. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 39.35 MMT (1.446 bbu), which is now 17.8% below the same period last year.

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Reports from over the weekend suggest China purchased 14-16 cargoes of US soybeans on Friday. USDA confirmed a bulk of that this morning, with 488,000 MT reported as sold to China for 2026/27 and 136,150 MT to unknown destinations.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding another 30,101 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 28. The net long was 155,001 contracts by Tuesday.

June crush data will be released this afternoon, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocks are seen at 2.025 billion lbs.

StoneX raised their Brazilian soybean production forecast at 183.1 MMT, which is 0.5 MMT above the previous number.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.73 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.48 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.75 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.92 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.30 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

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