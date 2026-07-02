Soybeans Heading into the Long Weekend with Mixed Trade

Soybeans are up 1 to 3 cents in the front months on Thursday, with near crop down 1 to 2 cents. There were 30 deliveries against July soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 2 cents at $10.87 1/4. Soymeal futures are steady to $1.20 higher, with Soy Oil futures mixed from 48 points higher to 31 points lower. There were no new deliveries issued against July soybean meal overnight, with another 169 deliveries against July soybean oil. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA released their weekly Export Sales report this morning showing just 41,786 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of 6/25, which was shy of analysts looking for between 300,000 and 650,000 MT. That was a marketing year low for the 2025/26 marketing year. New crop sales were also shy of estimates of 350,000 and 900,000 MT at just 182,533 MT. That was a 3-week low but still 16.89% above the same week last year.

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Soybean meal sales totaled 413,635 MT, which was on the high end of the estimated 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with 239,147 MT for the current marketing year and 174,488 MT for 2026/27. Bean oil business was reported at a net cancellation of 1,517 MT, shy of the expected range of 0 to 13,000 MT.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across much of the Dakotas and NE through IA, MN, WI, MI, and parts of northern IL/IN. Much of that is expected by the end of the weekend, with a drier start to next week. Very limited totals are seen in MO through much of the ECB.

Fats & Oils data from NASS showed a total of 213.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during May, which was below trade ideas of 214.9 mbu. That was 2.02% below last month and 4.62% larger yr/yr.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.29, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.87 1/2, up 2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.34 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.47 1/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.83 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

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