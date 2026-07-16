Soybeans Give Back Some Recent Gains on Thursday

Soybean futures were weaker on Thursday, with contracts down 6 to 7 ¼ cents on the day. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down a penny at $11.55. Soymeal futures were $2.00 to $4.00 higher at midday, while Soy Oil futures were 29 to 49 points lower.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 188,274 MT of old crop soybean sales in the week of July 9, within analyst estimates of 100,000-500,000 MT. That was a 3 week high but down 30.74% from the same week in 2025. New crop business of 1.77 MMT that week exceeded the estimated 0.9-1.7 MMT. That was a MY high and takes the total for the new crop business to 4.598 MMT.

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Soybean meal export sales hit 228,235 MT in the reporting week, with 177,043 MT for the current marketing year, within estimates of 150,000 MT to 650,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were net negative 122 MT, vs. estimates ranging from net cancellations of 10,000 MT to net sales of 16,000 MT.

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.55 1/1, down 1 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.85 1/4, down 7 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.34 1/1, down 3 cents,

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