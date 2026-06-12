Soybeans Falling Lower on Thursday, as USDA Raises Argentina Output

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 9 1/4 cent weakness across most contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 9 1/4 cents at $10.59 1/4. Soymeal futures are $1.00 to $1.40 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 33 points lower.

USDA updated their weekly Export Sales data this morning, showing 2025/26 bean sales at 211,292 MT, which was in the middle of the expected 150,000 to 400,000 MT range for the week of 6/4. That was down 23.68% from last week but well above the same week last year. New crop sales were 141,500 MT, on the lower side of the 100,000 to 350,000 MT estimates. That was back down from the week prior by 41.77%. Total new crop sales have accumulated to 1.032 MMT, down 7.69% from last year at this time,

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Soymeal sales were tallied at 426,138 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 and 600,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 824 MT, falling in the estimated range to total from net reductions of 2,000 MT to net sales of 15,000 MT.

WASDE data was updated this morning the old crop US stocks steady at 340 mbu, though there was an internal shift of 20 mbu from the exports to crush. New crop stocks were steady at 310 mbu.

On the world side, Brazilian production was left steady at 180 MMT, and Argentina up 2 MMT to 50 MMT. CONAB data showed a 0.12 MMT increase to 2025/26 Brazilian soybean production to 180.25 MMT. The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 51.5 MMT, up 1.5 MMT from their previous number.

World carryout for 2025/26 was up 0.39 MMT to 125.52 MMT on the increased Argentina supplies. New crop stocks were up 0.1 MMT to 124.88 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.13 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.59 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.19 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.33 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.66 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

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