Stocks

Soybeans Fading off Early Weakness with Midday Gains

June 17, 2026 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are holding on to the day session opening gains after overnight weakness. Trade shot higher at the 8:30 am CDT open with midday gains of 8 to 11 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 cents at $10.84 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $1.80 to $2.10 at midday, with Soy Oil futures 155 to 160 points lower.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 95% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 2% from normal, with 88% emerged and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 points to 368.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Brazil’s soybean exports in June are estimated at 15.31 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.93 MMT from their previous estimate.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.27 1/4, up 8 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.74 1/4, up 8 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.32 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.45 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.80 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.