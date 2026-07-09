Soybeans Facing More Thursday Pressure

Soybeans are falling back 8 ½ to 15 ¼ cents across most contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 14 1/2 cents at $11.31 3/4. Soymeal futures are $3.40 to $4.60 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 43 to 55 points lower. There were no deliveries issued against July meal, with 59 issued for July bean oil.

USDA reported another private export sale of 136,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to China this morning, with 120,000 MT for 2026/27 to unknown destinations.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data tallied 2025/26 soybean sales at 54,349 MT in the week of July 2, which was barely within the range of analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for between 50,000 and 500,000 MT. That was slightly higher than last week’s marketing year low. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 408,250 MT, which was on the higher end of the estimated range of 150,000 to 500,000 MT. That was the second largest total for the marketing year.

Soy meal sales were tallied at 321,513 MT, vs. estimate if 250,000 to 600,000 MT in total, with 225,542 MT for the current marketing year and 95,989 MT for 2026/27. Bean oil sales were at just 878 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 10,000 MT.

The next 7 days via NOAA’s QPF shows 1 to 2 inches on a line mainly south of I-80 covering most of IN, OH and the southern half of IL, as well as much of MO. Parts of NE, the Dakotas, MN, IA, and WI remain relatively dry. The 8-14 day outlooks show a dryer pattern for much of the main growing regions, with temps looking above higher odds for above normal temperature probabilities.

WASDE data will be updated on Friday, as a Bloomberg survey of traders shows old crop bean stocks down 3 mbu to 337 mbu. New crop stocks are seen up 22 mbu, mainly on an increase to production from the increased acreage from the June Acreage report.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.86 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.31 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.78, down 15 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.80 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.14 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.