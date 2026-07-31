Stocks

Soybeans Face Weakness to Close the Week

July 31, 2026 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted 1 to 5 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Friday. August was down 76 cents on the week, with November dropping 66 cents. November still managed a 43 ¾ cent gain on the month The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 1/2 cents at $11.41 1/4. Soymeal futures were $1.90 to $3.50 lower across most contracts, with August falling $19.10 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down 11 to 123 points in the front months, with August down 721 points for this week.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to unknown destinations this morning.

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Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding another 30,101 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 28. The net long was 155,001 contracts by Tuesday. 

Weekend rains are expected in parts of Eastern IA, Southern WI/MI, IL, IN, and OH. 

USDA Export Sales data now has old crop soybean sales at 41.682 MMT, or 101% of the USDA forecast, which is near the 101-102% average sales pace from the last few years. Shipments are 38.971 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA number. New crop bean sales are 7.469 MMT, which is a 4-year high and 146.1% above the same period last year. 

June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocks are seen at 2.025 billion lbs. 

Chinese state firm Sinograin sold 249,000 MT of the 501,000 MT of imported soybeans offered on Friday’s sale.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.72, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.41 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.70 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.27 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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