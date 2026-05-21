Soybeans Easing Lower on Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 4 cent losses in most contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 1/4 cents at $11.34 1/2. Soymeal futures are down 80 cents to $1.30 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 2 to 12 points lower.

Export sales data from USDA this morning showed 351,423 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales, which was on the higher side of the 150,000 MT to 450,000 MT estimates. That was a 4-week high and 14.12% larger than the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 172,729 MT, within estimates of 0-200,000 MT. That was a marketing year high for new crop, with total new crop sales at 509,642 MT still half of the same point last year.

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Soybean meal sales were at 492,229 MT, which was within expectations at 200,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 1,042 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of net reductions of 5,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.97 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.34 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.97, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.89 1/2, down 4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.27 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

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