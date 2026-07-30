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Soybeans Collapse on Wednesday, as Forecasts Remain Wet

July 30, 2026 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted losses of 13 ½ to 34 cents on Wednesday, with front months leading the charge.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 31 3/4 cents lower at $11.46 ¼. Soymeal futures were $2.50 to $5.00 lower across the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 30 to 159 points. 

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA export data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for the weekly Export Sales report to show between net reductions of 200,000 to sales of 300,000 MT of 2025/26 bean sales in the week of 7/23. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0.7-1 MMT. Soybean meal sales are estimated in a 200,000 to 550,000 MT range according to a Reuters survey, with net reductions of 10,000 to net sales of 10,000 MT for bean oil sales.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.78, down 34 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.46 1/4, down 31 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.76, down 28 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 3/4, down 27 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.34 1/4, down 26 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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