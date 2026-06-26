Soybeans Close Friday with Slight Losses

Soybeans closed the Friday session with contracts steady to 1 ½ cents lower, as September was ¼ cent higher. July options expired today, with FND on Tuesday. July was up 3 ½ cents this week, with November 13 ½ higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $1.80 on the day, with July hold on for a $5.70 gain this week. Soy Oil futures saw front month gains of 2 to 49 points, with deferred contracts were down 10 to 48 points, as July was 161 points higher since last week.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders trimming their net long in soybeans by 16,139 contracts, taking the net long to 36,679 contracts That came mainly via longs exiting, down 15,872 contracts.

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Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for NASS to reported 85.2 million soybean acres planted this spring in their June Acreage report in Tuesday.

Export Sales data has old crop soybean export commitments at 41.039 MMT as of 6/18, which is 100% of the USDA export projection. Actual shipments are 36.765 MMT, which is 89% of the USDA number. New crop business has reached 2.238 MMT, which is 65.89% above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.26 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.78, down 3/4 cent,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.36 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.56 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $10.91 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

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