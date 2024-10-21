Soybeans Bulls Pushing Back to Start Monday

Soybeans are trading with Monday AM gains of 2 to 4 cents so far. They posted losses of 7 ¾ to 18 ¾ cents across the board on Friday, as futures closed near the lows of the session. November lost 35 ½ cents on the week (3.53%). CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 17 ¾ cents at $9.12 1/4. Soymeal futures were down a dime to $2.50/ton on the day. Soy Oil contracts fell 54 to 77 points to close out the session.

Export Sales data showed 2024/25 soybean sales of 1.703 MMT in the week that ended on October 10 in the middle of the expected between 1 and 2.2 MMT. That was a 4 week high and 24.1% above the same week last year. Chin was the primary buyer of 999,700 MT, with 144,600 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 251,401 MT, in the middle of the 150,000 to 350,000 MT estimates. Soybean oil sales were just 403 MT, on the low side the 0 to 20,000 MT estimates.

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report indicated spec traders in soybean futures and options adding back 18,543 contracts to their net short as of 10/15 to 40,341 contracts,

The soybean crop in Brazil was estimated at 18% planted as of last Thursday according to AgRural, that compares to the 30% pace from last year.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.70, down 18 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash is at $9.12 1/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.82 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.11, down 13 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.