News & Insights

Stocks

Soybean Collapse Continues Deeper in to $9 Territory

August 13, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are showing losses of 18 to 21 cents on Tuesday following the losses and bearish USDA data from Monday. Soymeal futures are down $4.60 per ton. Soy Oil futures are losing 91 points at midday.

USDA reported an export sale announcement of 132,000 MT of soybeans this morning to China for new crop shipment.

NASS Crop Progress data from later in the day showed 91% of the US soybean crop blooming as of August 11, with 72% of the crop setting pods, both slightly above the 5-year average. Crop conditions were steady at 68% gd/ex, with 1% moving from excellent to good and dropping the Brugler500 index by 1 to 371.

The US soybean yield was up 1.2 bpa on Monday to 53.2 bpa, a record. Record state yield are being forecast in IL, IN, OH, MO, and AR. 

Brazil’s CONAB revied their country’s soybean crop slightly higher to 147.38 MMT. That is compared to the USDA sticking to their guns at 153 MMT on Monday.

Aug 24 Soybeans  are at $10.02, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.36 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $9.66, down 20 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  are at $9.83 3/4, down 19 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.10 1/1, down 19 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.