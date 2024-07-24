Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which added 29,600,000 units, or a 15.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is down about 2.8%, and Analog Devices is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CGHM ETF, which added 500,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SOXL, CGHM: Big ETF Inflows

