Sovereign Metals Gains Momentum with Rio Tinto Investment

October 29, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited has strengthened its financial position as Rio Tinto increased its stake to 19.9% following an additional A$19 million investment. This boost underscores Sovereign’s potential in the critical minerals sector, particularly with its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi. Meanwhile, the company advances its strategic initiatives, including presenting at a global minerals event and moving forward with technical developments in graphite production.

