Sovereign Metals Completes Successful Mining Trials at Kasiya

Sovereign Metals Limited has successfully completed mining trials at its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi, confirming the efficient extraction of the world’s largest natural rutile deposit. Both hydraulic and dry mining techniques proved effective, and the company is now focusing on land rehabilitation to restore agricultural conditions. This progress marks a significant step in Sovereign’s aim to become a leading supplier in the titanium and graphite industries.

