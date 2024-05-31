News & Insights

Sovereign Cloud Reports Director’s Interests Update

May 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd has released a statement regarding a delayed filing of an Appendix 3Y, reflecting a change in Director Peter Maloney’s interest in the company. The Australian cloud service provider has acknowledged the oversight and committed to timely future disclosures. The notice comes alongside an affirmation of AUCloud’s strong cyber security and cloud infrastructure credentials, reassuring stakeholders of their commitment to data security and service excellence.

