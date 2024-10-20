News & Insights

Sovereign Cloud Holdings: A Transformative Year in Cloud Services

October 20, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd., known as AUCloud, has reported a transformative year marked by strategic acquisitions that have broadened its customer base and product offerings. The company is focusing on becoming Australia’s leading partner in cloud services, data protection, and cybersecurity, with an emphasis on secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure. AUCloud’s growth strategy involves bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities and expanding its reach in the multi-cloud market, supported by a dedicated government public sector team.

