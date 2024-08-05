Southwestern (SWN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Southwestern Energy Company SWN reported adjusted second-quarter 2024 earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 9 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $1.1 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion and also declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.3 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher oil price realization. This was partially offset by lower gas-equivalent production volumes and reduced realized gas prices.

Total Production

Total production decreased to 379 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 423 Bcfe a year ago and missed our estimate of 430.1 Bcfe. Gas production declined from the year-ago level of 365 Bcf to 324 Bcf and missed our estimate of 375.7 Bcf.

Natural gas liquids production totaled 7,908 thousand barrels (MBbls), lower than the year-ago level of 8,247 MBbls. The metric beat our estimate of 7,675.1 MBbls.

Oil production declined to 1,261 MBbls from 1,441 MBbls in the year-earlier period and missed our estimate of 1,387.1 MBbls. Almost 85.5% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, decreased to $1.22 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.47 a year ago. Our estimate of $1.42 per Mcf for the metric also indicates a year-over-year decline.

Oil was sold at $70.14 per barrel compared with the year-earlier figure of $63.20. Natural gas liquids were sold at $20.06 per barrel, higher than $18.63 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses increased to $1.08 from the prior-year level of $1.00. The metric was also higher than our estimate of $1.06. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 11 cents, up from 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure was in line with our estimate.

Total operating costs and expenses were $1.8 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the June-end quarter of 2023. The figure beat our estimate of $1.1 billion. General and administrative expenses increased to $45 million from $41 million in the year-ago period. Marketing purchases decreased to $433 million from the prior-year quarter’s level of $481 million.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the second quarter was $430 million. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $15 million, and long-term debt was $3.8 billion.

Guidance

SWN has discontinued providing guidance due to the pending merger with Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

