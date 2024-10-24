News & Insights

Southwest says strategic initiative work is progressing as planned

October 24, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

Says confident can achieve all 2027 targets even without the benefit of fleet modernization. Says partnership with Iceland Air to launch in 1Q25. Says had best completion factor of any major airline this quarter. Says ‘still has a lot of work to do’ to fulfill commitment of return to prosperity. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

