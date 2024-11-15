Southwest resumed with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of Southwest (LUV) with a Sell rating and $28 price target which represents 14% downside. The firm is concerned Southwest’s current product offering is not being tailored to serve strengthening premium demand over the short-term. It also sees execution risk tied to company margin targets.
