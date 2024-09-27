Southwest Airlines Stock: Is LUV Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV ), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a prominent player in the aviation industry. With a market cap of $17.91 billion , Southwest Airlines is known for its customer-centric approach. It offers reliable and affordable air travel across a broad network of domestic and international destinations while maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically considered "large-cap stocks," and Southwest Airlines fits perfectly into this category. Southwest Airlines plays a pivotal role in the aviation industry, positioning itself as a key leader by offering affordable and efficient air travel with a strong focus on customer service and operational reliability.

Shares of LUV are trading 14.9% below their 52-week high of $35.18 , which they hit on Feb. 22. The stock has gained 5.2% over the past three months, lagging the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI) 10.6% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, LUV is up 3.6% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained by 12.7% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the XLI has gained 18.1% in 2024 and rallied 33.7% over the past year.

However, LUV has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late August and its 200-day moving average recently, which indicates a bullish trend.

Southwest Airlines stock climbed more than 5% after raising its Q3 revenue-per-capacity guidance and announcing a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program. On Jul. 25, Southwest Airlines reported its Q2 results . Its adjusted EPS of $0.58 beat the consensus estimates of $0.50. The company’s revenue of $7.35 billion surpassed the Wall Street forecasts of $7.32 billion. LUV shares gained more than 5% on the day the results were released.

LUV has lagged behind its rival, JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU ), which has gained 46.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Given LUV’s recent underperformance relative to the broader sector, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 17 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $27.65 , which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

