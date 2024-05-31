News & Insights

Southland Holdings Chairman Brian Pratt Resigns Amicably

May 31, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

Southland Holdings (SLND) just unveiled an announcement.

Brian Pratt has resigned from his positions as Chairman and Director of Southland Holdings, Inc., effective May 30, 2024, to explore new opportunities. His departure is amicable, with no discord cited with either management or the Board, who have expressed gratitude for Pratt’s significant contributions to the company’s success.

