News & Insights

Stocks

SouthGobi Resources Boosts Coal Exports Amid Price Drop

November 14, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) has released an update.

SouthGobi Resources reports a notable increase in coal export volumes to China in the third quarter of 2024, with sales reaching 2.1 million tonnes compared to 1.2 million tonnes in the same period last year. Despite a decrease in average selling price from $85.6 to $67.8 per tonne due to changes in product mix, the company successfully enhanced coal quality and production through advanced processing techniques.

For further insights into TSE:SGQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.