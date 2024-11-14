SouthGobi Resources Boosts Coal Exports Amid Price Drop

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) has released an update.

SouthGobi Resources reports a notable increase in coal export volumes to China in the third quarter of 2024, with sales reaching 2.1 million tonnes compared to 1.2 million tonnes in the same period last year. Despite a decrease in average selling price from $85.6 to $67.8 per tonne due to changes in product mix, the company successfully enhanced coal quality and production through advanced processing techniques.

For further insights into TSE:SGQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.