Southern's Unit Teams With Seimitsu to Build Fiber Network

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, Southern Telecom, has officially partnered with Seimitsu, a key player in the broadband networking industry based in Savannah, to form SouthernWaves, a bold strategic alliance designed to deliver next-generation fiber-optic network services across the Southeastern United States. This move represents a key moment in regional digital infrastructure development, combining decades of telecommunications expertise with cutting-edge broadband innovation.

SouthernWaves: A Strategic Alliance Built for the Future

SouthernWaves is more than just a collaboration, it is a powerful convergence of strengths between two telecommunications giants. Southern Telecom, known for its secure dark fiber infrastructure, brings an extensive network of protected routes housed within highly secure conduits. Meanwhile, Seimitsu contributes advanced network management capabilities, lighting the fiber and managing bandwidth to deliver lit fiber services.

This partnership introduces a new era of scalable, secure and high-performance connectivity, especially vital in today’s digital economy. With real-time monitoring enabled by a state-of-the-art Network Operations Center (“NOC”) in Savannah, SouthernWaves delivers 24/7 visibility, offering businesses reliability, redundancy and peace of mind.

From Dark Fiber to Lit Services: A Major Leap Forward

Historically, SO’s telecom subsidiary has specialized in offering dark fiber solutions, allowing clients to control and manage their network infrastructure. With SouthernWaves, the offering evolves. By leveraging Seimitsu’s expertise in managing and lighting fiber, businesses no longer need to invest in or maintain their own network equipment.

This shift simplifies operations, reduces capital expenditure and empowers enterprises to focus on core business functions while enjoying the advantages of high-capacity, ultra-low-latency connections. This is particularly valuable for data-intensive industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, government operations and smart city technologies.

Enabling Smart Growth: Serving the South Downtown Atlanta Project

SouthernWaves has already secured a high-profile engagement by aligning with Georgia Power to support the South Downtown Atlanta project — a visionary transformation of one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods. This initiative aims to revitalize 56 buildings across 10 contiguous blocks, creating more than one million square feet of innovation-driven commercial space.

At the core of this redevelopment is a commitment to next-gen connectivity. SouthernWaves’ high-capacity fiber infrastructure will enable seamless integration of smart building technologies, logistics platforms, emergency response systems and advanced data services. This backbone will power South Downtown’s emergence as a second hub for Atlanta Tech Village, further reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a technology epicenter.

Technology Infrastructure Driven by Purposeful Collaboration

In this major metropolitan initiative, each partner plays a critical role. Seimitsu leads the technological groundwork, deploying the network’s design and management architecture. SO’s telecom unit contributes its expansive metro fiber network, ensuring high-speed data movement across and beyond the project site. Georgia Power adds yet another layer of strength, reinforcing a resilient, dependable utility foundation for sustained digital and electrical power.

This integrated infrastructure enables developers to deliver a smart district built for commerce, innovation and community well-being. Fiber-optic networking becomes not just a utility but a catalyst for economic transformation.

Empowering Urban Innovation and Regional Expansion

Beyond South Downtown Atlanta, SouthernWaves signals an expansive strategy to elevate digital readiness across the Southeast. Businesses across Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and beyond can now access best-in-class connectivity solutions that traditionally were reserved for top-tier metropolitan hubs.

By deploying infrastructure strategically along key commercial and industrial corridors, SouthernWaves addresses regional gaps in broadband availability. This ensures that both urban innovation centers and underserved rural areas can benefit from the economic power of fiber.

Security, Resiliency and Continuous Monitoring

In today’s threat landscape, security and reliability are non-negotiable. SouthernWaves delivers industry-leading features to protect mission-critical data. With fiber routes secured in robust conduits and supported by constant NOC surveillance, the network is built to withstand both natural and cyber threats.

For customers, this translates into unparalleled uptime, quick threat response and seamless network continuity, essentials for industries where seconds matter and downtime carries a significant cost.

Preparing for the World Cup and a Smarter Tomorrow

With the upcoming FIFA World Cup spotlighting Atlanta as a global destination, South Downtown’s transformation is more than a local development — it is a statement of readiness for the world stage. The collaboration behind SouthernWaves has already demonstrated its ability to deliver complex solutions quickly and efficiently, a critical advantage as the city prepares for international attention and demand.

As stated by Jon Birdsong, CEO of SoDo Atlanta, the presence of SouthernWaves has not only powered development but also transformed how business is conducted across the area. Fast, secure and flexible connectivity is enabling the kind of smart city functionality that modern cities demand.

Southeast’s Digital Horizon Is Brighter Than Ever

SouthernWaves is a new partnership between SO’s telecom subsidiary and Seimitsu. Together, they are building strong, reliable fiber-optic networks for the Southeastern U.S. This project brings together the tools, ideas and expertise needed to create fast and secure internet connections that can grow with the region. By filling in coverage gaps, supporting city development and offering top-quality service, SouthernWaves aims to be a key part of the South’s digital future. At its core, this effort is about more than just the internet, it is about helping people, communities and businesses succeed in a world that depends on technology.

