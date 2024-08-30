Southern's Unit to Launch Renewable Initiative for Microgrid

Southern Company SO, through its subsidiary PowerSecure, has announced that its Durham campus microgrid will launch a 100% renewable fuel initiative this month. This initiative demonstrates the company's dedication to innovative energy solutions and environmental responsibility in the energy sector.

The Role of PowerSecure in Energy Innovation

Southern's Commitment to Clean Energy: SO’s unit PowerSecure’s CEO, Chris Cummiskey, emphasizes that the adoption of renewable fuels marks a key advancement in meeting customer demands for sustainable energy solutions. The decision to integrate hydrotreated vegetable oil into the Durham microgrid's PowerBlock generator reflects SO's subsidiary’s proactive stance in reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner energy alternatives.

Understanding Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

What is HVO? Hydrotreated vegetable oil (“HVO”) stands out as a sustainable alternative to traditional biodiesel due to the involvement of the hydrogenation of vegetable oil at high temperature and pressure in the production method. This process ensures that HVO retains a chemical structure and performance comparable to fossil diesel, enabling seamless integration into existing infrastructure without the need for blending.

Benefits of HVO

Environmental Advantages: HVO's use in the Durham microgrid not only reduces carbon emissions but also supports Southern’s broader environmental goals. By replacing conventional diesel with HVO, the company’s subsidiary enhances operational sustainability and mitigates its carbon footprint significantly.

Performance and Efficiency: In terms of performance, HVO offers reliability and efficiency akin to conventional diesel. HVO’s chemical composition ensures stable combustion and minimal impact on engine performance, making this a viable choice for SO’s unit's energy initiatives.

The Evolving Landscape of the Energy Sector

Driving Factors Behind Renewable Energy Adoption: The energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by evolving customer preferences, technological innovations and regulatory frameworks promoting sustainability. SO's adoption of renewable fuels illustrates its proactive strategy to effectively address these evolving market demands.

Strategic Implications: By integrating 100% HVO into the Durham microgrid, SO’s subsidiary, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, not only boosts operational resilience but also enhances its competitive advantage in the energy market. This strategic initiative supports SO’s "all of the above" energy strategy, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

Conclusion

SO’s subsidiary's launch of the 100% renewable fuel initiative at its Durham campus microgrid marks a pivotal step toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. This initiative highlights Southern's dedication to innovation and establishes a new standard for environmental responsibility in the energy sector. SO remains at the forefront of innovative energy solutions, shaping a more sustainable and resilient future.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like E.ON SE EONGY, SJW Group SJW and DTE Energy Company DTE, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

E.ON SE: EONGY is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. The company currently pays a dividend of 42 cents per share, or 2.96%, on an annual basis. In the past year, its shares have risen 13.2%.

SJW Group: SJW is worth approximately $1.93 billion. It currently pays a dividend of $1.6 per share, or 2.71%, on an annual basis. SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, offers water utility services in the United States, focusing on the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

DTE Energy: Based in Detroit, MI, DTE, established in 1995, is a diversified energy company that develops and manages a range of energy-related businesses and services across the country. The company’s two largest regulated subsidiaries are DTE Electric Company and DTE Gas Company. It currently pays a dividend of $4.08 per share, or 3.28%, on an annual basis.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.