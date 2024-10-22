News & Insights

Southern States Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

October 22, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Southern States Bancshares ( (SSBK) ) has shared an update.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, highlighted by a 12.4% increase in net interest income to $24.2 million, largely due to the acquisition of Century Bank. The net interest margin rose to 3.65%, reflecting improved asset yields and lower deposit costs. The company’s strategic growth in loans and deposits, alongside recognition in Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars, underscores its robust financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Core net income was reported at $8.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share.

