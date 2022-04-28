Southern (SO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Keeps Vogtle Timeline Intact

Power supplier The Southern Company SO reported first-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of 97 cents, 6 cents ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The outperformance primarily stemmed from the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes.



However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted profit of 98 cents due to uptick in operations and maintenance costs.



The utility reported revenues of $6.6 billion. This beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 billion and was 12.5% higher than first-quarter 2021 sales.



The firm is guiding for earnings per share of $3.50-$3.60 this year and 80 cents for the June quarter.



Vogtle Updates

Per Southern Company’s latest earnings presentation, it expects to maintain the timelines to complete the Units 3 and 4 of the Vogtle nuclear project. The utility’s in-service dates for the facilities are Q4’22-Q1’23 (unit 3) and Q3’23-Q4’23 (unit 4). At the same time, Southern Company’s share of its Georgia Power subsidiary in capital costs for the units remain unchanges.

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company’s wholesale power sales rose 15.3%, which was complemented by a rise in retail electricity demand.



Overall, there was an upward movement in overall electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the fourth quarter were up 5% from the same period last year.



Southern Company’s total retail sales moved up 1.5%, with residential, industrial and commercial sales increasing 0.5%, 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier’s operations and maintenance cost rose 10.5% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, while the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $5.3 billion — was up 22.1% from the prior-year level.

