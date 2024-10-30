News & Insights

Southern Palladium Unveils Promising Bengwenyama Study

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has released its Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation, revealing a promising prefeasibility study for its Bengwenyama project. The study highlights a maiden JORC Ore Reserve of 6.29 million ounces of PGM at 6.17g/t, with a project NPV of USD 1.059 billion. This announcement could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the precious metals sector.

