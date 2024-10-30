Southern Palladium Unveils Promising Bengwenyama Study

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has released its Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation, revealing a promising prefeasibility study for its Bengwenyama project. The study highlights a maiden JORC Ore Reserve of 6.29 million ounces of PGM at 6.17g/t, with a project NPV of USD 1.059 billion. This announcement could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the precious metals sector.

For further insights into AU:SPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.