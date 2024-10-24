Southern Palladium Schedules Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, which will be held both in-person in Sydney and virtually online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate using the Computershare Meeting Platform, where they can engage in live discussions and vote on company matters. This hybrid meeting approach offers flexibility for investors keen on staying informed about Southern Palladium’s strategic directions.

