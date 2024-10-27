News & Insights

Southern Palladium Reveals Promising Bengwenyama Project Outlook

October 27, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd., a dual-listed PGM company, has unveiled promising prefeasibility study results for its Bengwenyama project in South Africa, showcasing a post-tax NPV of USD 1.059 billion and an impressive 28% IRR. The project, rich in palladium and rhodium, is expected to have a 29-year mine life with low cash costs, benefiting from existing infrastructure and proven mining technology. With environmental and community engagements underway, the company aims for a swift transition to financial investment decisions in 2025.

