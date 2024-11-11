News & Insights

Southern Palladium Announces Change in Director's Interest

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest for Mike Stirzaker, reflecting his roles as a director and shareholder in associated entities. This update comes as part of the company’s compliance with listing regulations, potentially affecting investor sentiment. Those tracking Southern Palladium’s market movements might find this disclosure noteworthy.

