Southern Missouri Bancorp Appoints New Financial Officers

November 21, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( (SMBC) ) has provided an announcement.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Stefan Chkautovich as its new Principal Financial Officer, succeeding Matthew T. Funke who remains President and Chief Administrative Officer. Chkautovich, previously CFO at Midwest Regional Bank, will focus on the company’s financial functions, while Jane Butler steps in as Principal Accounting Officer. These strategic shifts aim to optimize leadership roles and financial oversight within the company.

