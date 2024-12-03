Southern Gold Limited Appoints New Director with Option Interests

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Southern Gold Limited has announced the appointment of Hugo Schumann as a director, with an initial interest in 6 million unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.025, expiring in December 2028. This move could indicate potential future strategies and growth plans for the company, capturing the attention of investors in the stock market.

