Southern Cross Media Navigates Financial Challenges and Growth

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.
Southern Cross Media Group Limited faced a challenging financial year with a decline in revenue and EBITDA, leading to a decision not to pay a final dividend for FY24. Despite these hurdles, the company is making strides in the new financial year, with a positive start in revenue growth, particularly in its digital audio brand LiSTNR, and efforts to reduce costs. The company is also negotiating the sale of its television assets, indicating a strategic shift to focus on its strengths in radio and digital audio.
