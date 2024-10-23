News & Insights

Southern Cross Media Highlights Governance and Diversity

October 23, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to strong corporate governance by adhering to ASX’s principles, including board accountability and gender diversity initiatives. The company has disclosed its governance practices and policies, such as board charter and diversity policy, on their website. These efforts underscore Southern Cross Media’s dedication to transparent and responsible management, appealing to investors seeking well-governed companies.

