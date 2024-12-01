Southern Cross Media Director’s Shareholding Update

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Ido Leffler transferred his 65,800 fully paid ordinary shares from a Netwealth wrap account to his self-managed superannuation fund. This off-market transfer, valued at $35,532, does not alter the total number of shares held by the director.

For further insights into AU:SXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.