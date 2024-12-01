Southern Cross Media Director’s Shareholding Update

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.
Southern Cross Media Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Ido Leffler transferred his 65,800 fully paid ordinary shares from a Netwealth wrap account to his self-managed superannuation fund. This off-market transfer, valued at $35,532, does not alter the total number of shares held by the director.
