Southern Cross Media Director’s Shareholding Update

December 01, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Ido Leffler transferred his 65,800 fully paid ordinary shares from a Netwealth wrap account to his self-managed superannuation fund. This off-market transfer, valued at $35,532, does not alter the total number of shares held by the director.

