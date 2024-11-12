Southern Cross Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has announced promising results from its close spaced drilling at the Rising Sun prospect, part of the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria. The NAVI drill program has successfully demonstrated geological and grade continuity, revealing new gold-antimony mineralized veins and reducing geological risk. With plans to conduct 60 km of diamond drilling over the next year, Southern Cross Gold is positioned to expand its significant gold discovery.

